Domine Vescera Ragosta, 73, of Greenville, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Robert M. Ragosta and married for over 51 years. Besides her husband, she leaves behind her loving daughter, Nicole Ragosta Le, and her husband, Minh Le, of Greenville. She was the grandmother of Aria Le, who she loved and adored.
Born in Providence, and daughter of the late Celestino and Lydia (DiNardi) Vescera. She was the sister of Charles Vescera of Florida, Roselyn Lonardo of Scituate, and Edward Vescera of Cranston.
Domine graduated from Meriden Wallingford School of Nursing (CT) as a registered nurse in 1970. She worked as an RN and supervisor at Providence Health Centers.
She was dedicated to serving the town of Smithfield. She served as a member of the board of trustees at the Greenville Public Library for many years. She became president from 2001-2009. Her dedication and love for library services continued throughout her life, and she was given the title of President Emerita in 2010.
In order to follow her true calling, she left nursing to pursue a career as a professional artist. She studied privately with Chris Benvie of R.I., and Foster Caddell of Connecticut. She was accepted into the Rhode Island School of Design where she was part of the Fine Arts Program. She painted with palette knife in an impressionistic style. Working as a professional artist for over 45 years she had won numerous awards, and displayed and sold her work throughout the United States and Canada, including her most beloved Courtyard Gallery in Mystic, Conn.
Domine is an artist member of the Salmagundi Club in New York City, American Impressionist Society, Lyme Art Association, CT Academy of Fine Arts, and the Providence Art Club where she has been a member for 25 years. She had been working towards an upcoming show this April. The show will now be titled “In-Site / a Retrospective” in memory of her work and passion. The show will open on Sunday, April 24, at the Providence Art Club, and will be a celebration of her life’s work.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, March 5 in St. Phillip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. Visitation was held in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; www.stjude.org.
