Donald H. Boulais, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Feb. 9, 2022.
Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Maurice R. and Nancy L. (Hamilton) Boulais of Greenville.
A lifelong Smithfield resident, Donald was a graduate of Cumberland High School and worked hospitality in the executive dining rooms at Hospital Trust Bank and The Turk’s Head Club. Don enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was also a member of the R.I. Special Olympics where he won several bowling medals with his team, the Cranston Raiders. Donald loved camping with his family, being in nature, all animals, and the musical group Celtic Women. Donald loved babies and was affectionately known as the “baby whisperer.”
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters Nancy M. Folsom and her husband, Robert, of Greenville, and Suzanne Andrews and her husband, Harry “Chip,” of Glocester. Donald loved to stay current with what was going on in the lives of his five nieces and nephews, and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson, Conn.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 505, Greenville, RI 02828, Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Hwy #1, Smithfield, RI 02917, or Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated.
Face masks are required at the visitation and church. For complete obituary and online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .
