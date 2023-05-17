Donald H. Dolphin, 88, passed into his eternal reward for a life well lived on May 15, 2023.
He was the husband of the late Janet Dolphin and the late Elayne Dolphin. He leaves his four children Mark, Christopher, Diane and Craig Dolphin; two daughters-in-law, Denise and Donna, and two stepchildren, Glenn Rogerson, and the late Scott Rogerson. He also leaves five grandchildren Alexander, Nathaniel, Olivia, Nicholas and Maxwell.
As a youth, he was immersed in Boy Scouts. Earning his Eagle rank at 15 years of age. He later passed on the scouting experience to his children by becoming Scout Master of Troop 1 Albion and president of the council of Camp Fire Girls. During high school and college, he became proficient in chess, learning to think ahead and plan a winning strategy in life. After three years in the military and college, he was employed as a securities analyst in a number of financial firms. He retired at 65 years of age spending 36 years at Citizens Bank. There he served as a chartered financial analyst and senior vice president in the bank’s investment department. He also served as president of his professional society. He finished his professional employment with a brokerage company for an additional five years as head of investment research.
After work hours, he joined his town zoning board and later Lincoln’s Town Council. Elected president, he dedicated his tenure to eliminate pollution in the town. The council closed town wells near the Blackstone River and replaced the source of drinking water with the Providence Water system. They ran water and sewer lines to every home, closed dumps and forced a chemical plant to close. He joined the Masons becoming Master Lafayette Lodge Number 47. Over the years, he served on a number of Masonic charity boards. In his golden years he traveled all over New England, buying and selling antiques. He leaves a large number of wonderful things for his children to ponder.
Don looked forward to his final journey to the other side. He will always be greatful for the love of his family and friends.
Calling hours will be held Friday, May 19, from 9 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service to immediately follow in the Butterfield Home and Chapel, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to Thirst Project at thirstproject.org.
