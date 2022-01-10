Donald L. Turcotte, 75, of Woonsocket, R.I. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Landmark Medical Center.
He is the beloved husband and soulmate for 54 years of Rita E. (Tessier) Turcotte and the loving father of Holly Erickson and her husband, Oscar, of Woonsocket, R.I. Born in Woonsocket on June 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Donald R. and Theresa (Brien) Turcotte.
He also leaves his brother Emile Turcotte and his wife, Jocelyn, of Woonsocket, his sister, Sandra Luchessi, and her husband, Ralph, of Florida, and his brother Carl Turcotte and his wife, Bonnie, of Woonsocket, and his nieces and nephew. Donald also leaves behind his cats, his little buddy Bonhomme, Mouse and the Little Black Cat.
Donald worked at Napa Auto Parts in Woonsocket for nine years and also at Tyko in Providence and Avery Dennison in Framingham, Mass.
He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham. Donations in memory of Donald to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
