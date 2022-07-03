Donald O. Menard, 90, passed away June 23, 2022, after a brief illness at home in Selma, Ind. Claire M. (Laferte) Menard, his wife and love of 68 years, held his hand and kissed him as he passed. He was surrounded and comforted by members of his loving family.
Born in Harrisville, R.I., Donald was the last surviving child of the late Pierre and Hermeline (Cabana) Menard, and was predeceased by his four brothers George, Cleo, Robert and Norman Menard, and his seven sisters Olive Lapierre, Mildred Fournier, Florence Doris Lapierre, Elaine Ferland, Evelyn Lapierre, Claire Mousseau and Janet Menard.
Donald graduated from Middlebury College (Vermont) in 1954, served in the U.S. Army in Germany 1955-1956, and worked as a reporter for The Woonsocket Call in Rhode Island from 1960 to 1993. Donald was a leader in the Burrillville, R.I. community, serving for many years as a firefighter, lieutenant and then captain in the Pascoag Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the local Lion’s Club, and an active member of St. Joseph’s Church and parish.
Donald spent his final 16 years living in Indiana with Claire in the lovely home of his daughter Janice Ratliff and son-in-law John Mark Ratliff. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Claire Martha (Laferte) Menard, their six children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held in Indiana on July, 30, 2022.
For a complete obituary, please see https://www.parsonmortuary.com/obituary/Donald-Menard
