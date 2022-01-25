Donald O. Reilly, Sr., 81, of Rumford, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at home.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Owen and Rita (Messier) Reilly, he had lived in Cumberland for many years, and Cathedral City, Calif., before moving to Rumford seven years ago.
Mr. Reilly was the owner of D. Reilly & Sons General Cleaning Co., Cumberland, A Continental Flair Limousine Service, Cumberland, and Reilly’s Pub, Palm Springs, Calif.
A mason, he was a Past Master of the former Union Lodge #10, F. & A.M., Pawtucket, a member of Jenks Lodge #24, Pawtucket, the Palestine Shrine, A.A.O.N.M.S., Providence, the Scottish Rite, Valley of Providence, the Swords of Bunker Hill, and the Gaspee Order #99, Providence.
He served his community volunteering as a manager and president of the Cumberland Little League, was a former member of the Cumberland Republican Town Committee, where he was Past Treasurer, and was a member of the Rhode Island Republican Party.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy S. Gustafson of Palm Springs, Calif., and Kimberly A. Reilly of Corona, Calif.; four sons, Donald O. Reilly Jr., and his wife, Patricia, of Cumberland, Michael J. Reilly of Fayetteville, Ark., Todd S. Reilly, and his former wife, Jacqueline, of Providence, and Jeffrey A. Reilly, and wife, Sherry, of Pawtucket; one sister, Eileen Cody of Florida; one brother, Garry Reilly of Jamestown; 10 grandchildren, Meghan Ruivo, Connor Reilly, Joshua Reilly, Matthew Reilly, Elijah Reilly, Emma Phiatah, Jessica Goins, Zachary Reilly, Shannon Olivier and Jeffrey Reilly; and one great-granddaughter, Emilia Ruivo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
