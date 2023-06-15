Donald R. Belleville, 84, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away on June 12, 2023, at St. Antoine Residence, with his family by his side.
He was the husband of the late Rita (Tancrell) Belleville. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Theodore and Eva (Cote) Belleville.
Donald was a construction worker for many years. He also worked for Superior Plastics and then Home Depot until his retirement in 2013. Donald enjoyed traveling to Maine. He loved spending time with his family, whether it was a family get-together or dining out. Donald enjoyed the outdoors and sitting by the fire on Sunday afternoons with his family and grand-puppies.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Cindy Blouin, and her husband, Peter, of Woonsocket; sister, Pauline Thibodeau, and her husband, Paul, of Woonsocket; sister-in-law, Susan Noiseux, and her husband, Wilfred “Butch,” of Smithfield; grandchildren, Lucinda, Larry, Steven, and Matthew and great-grandchildren Shauna, Shaylah, Rashaun, and Levi; several nieces and nephews; and his grand-dog, Shadow. Donald was predeceased by a daughter, Christine Belleville, his brother, Normand Belleville, and his wife, Lorraine.
His funeral will be held Monday, June 19, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, Park Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, in his memory would be appreciated.
