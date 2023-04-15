The most important two things to know about Donald Carpenter are these. He loved his family. He loved his country. All else pretty much just fell into place.
First and foremost Donald loved his wife and children with all his heart and was absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather and great-grandfather.
Right along with his family Donald loved his country with all his might. From serving in the Army both at home and overseas in Germany and Vietnam, to traveling and seeing American from coast to coast, from little Rhody all the way to the seemingly endless wilds of Alaska, Donald loved the Unites States of America.
Donald R. Carpenter, 74, of Woonsocket died peacefully at home Wednesday evening April 12, 2023, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer and its effects from his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. He was the loving husband of Helen C. (Hebert) Carpenter. Donald and Helen were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Scituate on October 10, 1970. They shared over 52 years of mutual love and devotion to each other.
Donald was born in Pawtucket on April 5, 1949, a son of the late Raymond and Bertha (Magnan) Carpenter. He was able to celebrate his birthday this past April 5 with his family. Donald grew up in Cumberland and was a graduate of Cumberland High School class of 1968. Donald lived for a while in South Philadelphia and Chepachet before moving to Woonsocket where he lived for most of his life.
Donald was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was assigned as a Military Police (MP) officer and also a driver for anti-aircraft missile defense vehicles. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with two Overseas Service Bars and Sharpshooter Badge.
Following his service to his country Donald returned to Rhode Island. He worked in his earlier years for Polar Cap Ice Company, Peter Pan Ice Cream Company, Fleet Bank and Brinks Corporation. He was employed by EMM Transportation Company for many years before retiring.
Donald was musically talented as he played bass guitar in a local band. He enjoyed participating in bowling leagues. Donald and Helen enjoyed many trips to a number of memorable destinations including going through the Panama Canal, Europe, and all over the United States. By far Donald's favorite destination was Alaska. Donald and Helen enjoyed a total of five trips to Alaska to take in its wild beauty as America’s Last Frontier. As a guy from the smallest state in the country Donald felt right at home in the vastness of our biggest state. Helen feels it’s probably because Alaska was just about big enough to handle Don. Don would no doubt agree, Helen is right.
Donald was a truck man at heart as he drove semis for a living and knew the ins and outs of a vast array of trucks. Don’s beloved 1973 Duster was high up on his list too.
Anyone who knew Donald would undoubtedly have seen him with his Dunkin Donuts coffee in his hand and his trademark vanilla tobacco pipe.
Donald was the “foreman” for any and all projects around his home and his vast expertise about all thigs related to repairs and home improvement work extended to whatever projects his sons and other family and friends had going on at their homes. If you wanted it done right, ask Donald. He’d tell you how to get the job done and done right.
In addition to his wife of over 52 years, Donald is survived by “his boys” Kenneth Carpenter and his wife, Lori, of Thompson, Conn., Keith Carpenter and his wife, Michele, of Woonsocket, and Kurt Carpenter and his wife, Dana, of Warwick. Donald was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was the brother of Raymond Carpenter (Lorraine) of Lincoln, Michael Carpenter (Brenda) of Gloucester, Deborah Spink of Pascoag, Nancy Back (Kevin) of Coventry and Julie Doire (Dennis) of Cumberland. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Donald’s funeral service will be Friday April 21, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Donald will be laid to rest with military honors at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Donald at visiting hours on Thursday, April 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that donations in Donald's memory be made to any organization supporting services for veterans or the American Cancer Society.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.