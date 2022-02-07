Donald T. LaBarre, 83, of North Smithfield, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Milford Regional Medical Center with his loving daughters by his side.
He was the husband of the late Claire (Chevrette) LaBarre, whom he married on April 24, 1970. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Wilbard and Ethel (Chapman) LaBarre.
Donald was a salesman for A&W Well for over 52 years. He served in the Army National Guard from 1956 to 1962. Donald especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed cars, traveling, yard work, and going out for coffee with his friends.
He is survived by Bethany Eykman, and her husband, Matt, of Sutton, Mass.; Allison Jolly, and her husband, Darren, of North Smithfield; his four grandchildren, Karolina, Danika, Lidia and Anya; and his sisters, Janice Plasse, of Fla., and Joan Lamoureux, of Fla.
Donald was especially appreciative of the care provided to both him, and his wife, Claire, by Dr. Humberto Rossi, M.D., and the entire team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Milford, Mass.
Donald’s funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, beginning with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, or may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1210748664 . Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
