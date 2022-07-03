Donna M. Maurice, 64, of Cumberland passed away on June 26, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Bertrand and Pauline (Gagnon) Maurice.
She was the longtime companion of Kathryn Pinto.
She worked for CVS for over 35 years.
Donna was very involved with golf, bowling, and soccer leagues, she also enjoyed softball and played high school basketball.
Besides her companion she is survived by her son, Austin Pinto, her siblings Stephen Pratt, John, David, and James Maurice. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.
Calling hours will be held on July 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial on July 8, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna can me made to the Dementia Society of America, www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
