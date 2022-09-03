Donna M. Trahan, 71, of North Smithfield passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side.
Born in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Duval) DiScuillo. She was the loving wife to the late Lionel Trahan.
Donna was the owner and operator of the Upper Tier Cake Store from 1987- 1990, She worked as the store manager for Homestead Gardens from 1992 – 2006, she also worked as a certified nursing assistant for Fatima Hospital and the former Fogarty Hospital for 16 years.
She loved baking and decorating elaborate cakes, she also taught others to bake and decorate, she often dabbled in painting and arts and crafts, board games with family, she loved the beach and enjoyed one final beach day with family and friends this past August. What she enjoyed most was time she got to spend sitting around the table with good food, family, and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters Jennifer Keith (Jay) and Julie Trahan, and her beloved grandson, Colin.
She also leaves behind her brothers Michael Gilmour, William (Joyce) and Anthony (Hiroko) DiScuillo and many other family members and friends she loved so much.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow is St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness in the spirit of Donna are encouraged.
