On May 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, Doreen M. (Gauthier) Ezovski, of Slatersville, offered sweet surrender to the disease she valiantly fought for six years.
She was the wife of Gary S. Ezovski. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Amedee A. Gauthier, Jr., and Mary (Mello) Gauthier. She was a lifelong resident of North Smithfield.
Doreen was so proud to be a member of the North Smithfield High School Charter Class of 1968 and was destined to be an educator from an early age. She obtained a bachelor’s degree from URI in 1972 with the unusual combination of a major in English and minor in math. In 1977 she achieved a master’s degree in English from URI. She was a teacher from 1972 -2008 with noted ability to reach both the student who was reluctantly in school and the student who sought education with vigor. Upon retirement from North Smithfield Jr./Sr. High School, she was the English Department Chairperson.
She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in North Smithfield where she had previously served as an Extraordinary Minister of Communion and a lector. Doreen was a member of the town’s 125th birthday committee and proudly served as North Smithfield’s First Lady from 2016 to 2020.
She was known for her love of her home, family, friends, and food, supporting many with food in times of grief and need. Her trademark chocolate chip cookies were loved by all. Never has a day passed without her watching cooking related programs or searching recipes for her next fabulous meal making venture for her family. She was also a voracious reader of many genres, but mystery novels were a favorite.
From 2008 until her illness began in 2016, Doreen considered herself to be extremely fortunate to have traveled by RV to all but three U.S. states, appreciating the natural beauty, wonderful people, and awesome food found around the country. Her son, Matthew, was her greatest joy and accomplishment and his support was vital to the resistance of her illness.
Doreen was grateful for the dedication, skill, and loving care afforded her by the teams at the National Institutes of Health, Miriam Hospital, Dr. Anthony Mega, and The Hulitar Center.
Besides her husband of 50 years, Gary, she leaves their son, G. Matthew Ezovski and his wife, Shannon Ezovski MD, of Portland, Maine; her granddaughter, Rachel Mary Ezovski; her sister, Diane Durand and her husband, Richard, of Narragansett and many cherished god children, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Her funeral will be Friday, May 12, 2023, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville and may be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1140061452 Attendees are encouraged to go directly to the church. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org) or to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, 111 East Main St., 2nd Floor, Sevierville, TN 37862 (imaginationlibrary.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.