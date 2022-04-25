Doris A. O'Leary Bourassa, 101, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville.
She was the wife of the late Frank O'Leary and the late Norman Bourassa.
Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ludger and Albina (Lapre) Paquette. Doris resided in Cumberland for 30 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
She previously was a volunteer for more than 16 years, at the Leon Matthieu Senior Center, Central Falls. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 306, Pawtucket, and a life member of the LeFoyer Club, Pawtucket.
She is survived by her five grandchildren: Peter Drezek of Cumberland, Stefvan Drezek of Lincoln, Erin Blais of Cumberland, KaraBeth Houle of Smithfield and Justin Bourassa of Riverside. Her 12 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law of Peg Bourassa of Riverside. She was the mother of the late Betty Ann Drezek and Robert Bourassa and also the sister of the late Florian Paquette and grandmother of the late Matthew Bourassa.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Doris' Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, 6900 E Belleview Ave., Suite 202, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
