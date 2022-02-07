Doris G. Therien, 92, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Albert Therien. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Lucy (Lagasse) Gendreau.
She loved to crochet and had an affinity to sunflowers. The greatest joy of her life was the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Therien and his wife, Ghislaine, Edward Therien and his wife, Carmel, the late Ernest Therien and his wife, Susan. She also leaves her grandchildren, Paul Therien, Jeffrey Therien, Christina Therien, Kayla Marsh, Carissa Lococo, Michaela Nunes, and Corinne Sheets; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Stella, and Adam. She also leaves her sister, Helen Daneau, and was the sister of the late Armand Gendreau and Robert Gendreau.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 9:30 a.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours Monday, Feb. 7, from 4:30-7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Health Hulitar Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI, 02904, in memory of Doris, would be greatly appreciated.
