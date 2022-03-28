Doris L. Pino, 83, of Pascoag, R.I., daughter of the late Joseph H. Baker and Laura M. (Fontaine) Baker, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family and friends.
Doris was the devoted wife to the late John Pino for 55 happy years. She was also the loving mother of four.
Doris was born in Attleboro, Mass., but spent the majority of her life in Rhode Island where she, alongside her beloved husband, John, operated the former Barton Manor Rest Home in Central Falls, R.I., in the 1960s and 70s. Doris and her life-long sweetheart owned and operated the Twilite Motel in Ellsworth, Maine, for 10 years until their semi-retirement in 1986. During her semi-retirement years, Doris worked for KeyBank, the Hancock County Extension and Masters of Design.
Doris leaves behind four children: John J. Pino of Mt. Vernon, Maine, Debra Hammond of Pascoag, R.I., Christine Pino of Franklin, Mass., and Frank Pino of Harrisville, R.I.; her five grandchildren: Sky Riber, Laura Chabot, William Guildford, Angelina Pino Stoddard and Olivia Pino Stoddard; six great grandchildren: Owen Riber, Jaya Riber, Parker Riber, Thomas Chabot, Stephen Chabot, and Emily Guildford, as well as a number of beloved nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Arthur J. Baker.
Doris inspired time-honored traditions, including family game/card night with homemade meals. She loved the ocean, especially Schoodic Point, Maine, and being outside in the fresh air. Doris enjoyed traveling to many places, some of her favorites included Bermuda, Yellowstone National Park, and Campobello Island.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Doris' Life Celebration which will begin with visiting hours on Monday, April 4, from 8:30 to 10 a.m., at J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Theresa’s Church, 35 Dion Drive, Burrillville, RI 02830. A procession will then proceed to Notre Dame Cemetery, 359 Daggett Ave., Pawtucket, RI, 02861, for committal prayers and burial.
In lieu of flowers, if you so choose, donations may be made to either of the following organizations that played a significant role in Doris’ life. Doris was a devoted parishioner of St. Theresa’s Church and was particularly interested in preserving/renovating St. Theresa's Shrine at 35 Dion Drive, Burrillville, RI 02830. Doris also received extraordinary care from Dana Farber Cancer Center, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757, so donations there would also be greatly appreciated.
For the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
