Doris M.(Proulx) Norby, 84, of Cumberland, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was the wife of the late Olaf "Oscar" Nordby. She was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Margaret (Demers) Proulx. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Mrs. Nordby worked in various manufacturing jobs for decades before finally retiring from her position in the bakery department for Stop and Shop in 2006 due to illness.
Affectionately known as "Memere" Doris had a joy for life. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and boating,but most of all she loved family gatherings. She also enjoyed golfing, cross country skiing, and tennis. Those who love her will always remember her smile, her willingness to spend time with her family, her kind and adventurous spirit.
She leaves her children, Darlene Lachance and her husband, Ken, of Harrisville, Kenneth Nordby of Cumberland and Dawn Nordby Gaulin and her husband, Ron, of Foster; her seven grandchildren, Dorrie, Desiree, Adam, Kyle, Kody, Kory and Kristopher; her 11 great-grandchildren, Jason Kailee, Kaden, Joseph, Lucas, Logan, Callyn, Carter, Odin, Waylon, and Finn. She is survived by her two sisters, Rita Cabral and her husband, Louis, of Pawtucket and Jeannette Honan of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Donna Nordby, and sister of the late Theresa Keenan and the late Wilfred Proulx Jr.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Doris's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m., and continue on Monday, Nov. 29, at 9:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your preferred Alzheimer's charity.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
