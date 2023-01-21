Doris R. (Guilbert) Barthelemy, 93, of Woonsocket, died Jan. 20, 2023, in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag.
She was the wife of the late Pierre R. Barthelemy, whom she married July 28, 1951. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Flore (Gibeau) Guilbert.
Doris was a graduate of St. Clare High School. She worked for S&H Green Stamps for 20 years, and later worked for Burnes of Boston, until her retirement. Doris was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church. She enjoyed cross stitch, knitting, and cooking. Doris was a lifelong, avid Red Sox fan – the only other teams she would root for were the ones who beat the Yankees.
She leaves her daughter, Rachel Cesana, and her husband, Anthony, of North Smithfield; five grandchildren, Jason, Raymond and David Cesana, Michelle Croft, and Jeffrey Cesana; two sisters, Adrienne Johnson of Detroit, Mich., and Germaine Lefebvre of Palmer, Mass.; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Camille and Paul Guilbert, Alice Bissonnette, and Henrietta "Penny" Beaulieu.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Calling hours are Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.
