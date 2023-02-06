Doris R. Sylvia, 101, of Manville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Sylvia Jr. Born in Albion, she was the daughter of the late Pierre Couture and the late Eleonore Lavallee Couture. She was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Mrs. Sylvia was employed as a factory worker for various area factories over the years.
She was a communicant of the St. Ambrose Parish. Doris was a lifetime member and past president of the American Legion; was an Albion Girl Scout leader, a member of the 4H club; a member of Widow and Widowers Club; a member of the Golden Ages; and was an active member of Meals on Wheels.
Doris loved to do word searches, was an avid reader, and could be found watching her nightly game shows of "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune." Those who love her will remember the love she shared for her family and the crocheted afghans and quilts she made for her beloved grandchildren.
She leaves her two daughters, Dolores M. Colding and her husband, Peter, of Clemmons, N.C., and Christine M. Roberts of Manville; her five grandchildren: Scott T. Taylor, Beth Jean Holmes, Michelle C. Colding, Joseph W. Roberts, and Randy M. Roberts; her eight great-grandchildren, Megan H. Taylor, Benjamin M. Holmes, Emma R. Roberts, Robert J. Holmes, Samantha E. Holmes, Max W. Taylor, Tenley E. Roberts and Ava R. Roberts; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Norma Jean Taylor and sister of the late Alma Robin, Violet George, Therese Heroux, Arthur Couture, Roland Couture, William Couture, Wilbrod Couture and Edward Couture.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Doris's Life Celebration to be held with visitation on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Ambrose Church, School Street, Albion. Burial will be private.
Donations may be made in her memory to the St. Ambrose Parish, 191 School St., Albion, RI 02802.
