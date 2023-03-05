Doris R. Trahan, 88, of Manville, passed away peacefully, Feb. 16, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Leo Trahan. Born in Manville, she was the daughter of the late William and Yvonne (Beaudoin) Lavallee. She lived most of her life in Manville. Doris and her late husband spent winters in Melbourne, Fla., for many years.
She is survived by her children, Jeanne Sullivan and her husband, Michael, Ronald Trahan and his partner, Candy Paquette, and William Trahan and his partner, Lydia Meketsy. She also leaves her grandchildren, Derek Sullivan and Kyle Sullivan, Lindsey Lund and her husband Erik, Erik Trahan, Justine Reiff and her husband Jonathan, and her great-grandchildren Gunner Reiff, Gian Trahan, Jaxson Lund, and Liliana Lund. She was the sister of the late Rene, Constant, and Robert Lavallee. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Denise Trahan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. The family will receive guests prior to the Mass starting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Beacon Amedisys Foundation, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914, in memory of Doris, would be greatly appreciated.
