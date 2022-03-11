Dorothy A. Dextradeur, 80, of Cumberland, passed away Tuesday, March 8, at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Henri O. Dextradeur.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Euguene Doucette and Victoria (LeBlanc) Gagnon. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Mrs. Dextradeur was employed as phlebotomist for the former Rhode Island Group Health Association.
Dottie, as she was affectionately known, enjoyed traveling and spending time during the winter in Florida, golfing, reading, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those who love her will always remember her kindness, her adventurous spirit and her gift to make friends with just about anyone.
She leaves her children, Louise Cruz of West Warwick, Lorraine Hammond and her husband, John, of Harrisville, Donald Dextradeur and his wife, Cheryl, of Cumberland, and Deborah Lanni of Johnston; her brothers, Kenneth Doucette and Eugene Doucette; her 13 grandchildren, Kayla, Megan, Brianna, Eric, Morgan, Hallie, Sydney, Sarina, Chris, Casey, Taylor, Mitchell, and Cassandra; her three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Dakota and Rosalie; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dottie's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association of RI, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.