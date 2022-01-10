Dorothy B. (LaForge) Brouillard, 94, of Woonsocket, died January 7, 2022, in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket.
She was the wife of the late Louis Brouillard. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Rose (Salvas) LaForge.
Mrs. Brouillard, along with her husband, Louis, was an owner of the former Manor House Floor and Wall Covering, Woonsocket. Dorothy also worked as a bookkeeper for Interior Creations, Woonsocket, retiring in 2015. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling, and was an avid fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins. She lived life to its fullest, and most importantly, she loved being with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Brouillard and his wife, Sandra, of Woonsocket, Robert Brouillard and his wife, Denise, of North Smithfield, and Louis Brouillard and his wife, Kristeen, of Orlando, Fla.; her daughter, Nancy McCabe, and her husband, Kevin, of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; her sister, Joan Chevalier, of Lincoln, Calif.; four grandchildren, Brian, Robert, and Brianna Brouillard, and Kristy Macedo; and three great-grandchildren, Michael Brouillard, and Dylan and Emily Macedo. She was the grandmother of the late Kyle McCabe, and sister of the late Robert LaForge.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Jan.15, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket, and may be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8326666729 . Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance at www.tscalliance.org .
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.