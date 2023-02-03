Dorothy (McGeehan) Callahan, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Callahan Jr. for 53 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Wilde) McGeehan.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 8:07 pm
Dorothy graduated from Pawtucket East High School in 1951 and continued her education in nursing. She worked as a maternity nurse at the former Memorial Hospital, Pawtucket, and truly loved taking care of her patients. Dorothy later worked for the late Dr. Richard Levrault Sr., Seekonk, Mass., for 10 years before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, traveling and playing cards.
She is survived by four loving children, Donna Jenness and her husband, Ray, of Smithfield, Bill Callahan and his wife, JoAnn, of Norwell, Mass., Joe Callahan and his wife, Gail, of Mansfield, Mass., and Kevin Callahan and his wife, Christine, of Attleboro, Mass.; eight grandchildren, A.J., Keith, Lauren, Ryan, Matthew, Timmy, Jocelyn and Jenna, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Louise Foss. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at St. Antoine Residence for their professionalism, care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m., in St. Antoine Residence Chapel, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield. Interment with her late husband will follow at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116, or to Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman St., Providence, RI 02906, would be appreciated.
Visit www.trippfuneralhome.com.
