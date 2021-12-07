Dorothy E. Martin, 88, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of the late Philip A. Martin Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Seraphina (Silva) Leite.
Dorothy was an executive secretary for Mclaughlin & Moran Distributors and Quality Beverage for many years before retiring. She loved traveling, doing puzzles, sewing, and most of all, spending time with her family. Dorothy was also a longtime volunteer at Mount Saint Rita’s Health Centre.
She is survived by her four children, Philip A. Martin III and wife, Linda, Joseph Martin and wife, Vera, Ann Marie Matoian and husband, Peter, and Christopher Martin and wife, Delena; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Genevieve Brunelli and Barbara Menna.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Dec. 9. at 10 a.m., in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
Visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
