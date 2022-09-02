Dorothy I. Stanley, 88, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence. She was the wife of the late Richard M. Stanley.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Wanda (Lass) Waskiel. She resided in Lincoln for more than 50 years, previously residing in Cumberland.
Dot and her husband enjoyed boating and snowmobiling together with their family over the years and also traveling to Cape Cod and Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. She was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. She also enjoyed working in her yard, country western line dancing, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son; David R. Stanley and his wife, Donna, of Lincoln; her two daughters, Donna A. Walker and her husband, Ronald, of Lincoln, and Diane Bzowski and her husband, Carl, of Wendell, N.C.; two grandchildren, Chelsea and Brandon Walker; her brother Robert Waskiel of Cumberland and her sister Alice Feury of Pawtucket, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ann Lanni.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dot's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.