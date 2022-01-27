Dorothy M. Lizotte (Silvestri) 85, of North Providence passed on Jan. 25.
She was the wife of the late Norman R. Lizotte. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Bertone) Silvestri.
Dorothy worked as a realtor for Albert Realty. She was also a volunteer at Fatima Hospital.
She is survived by her son, Michael A. Lizotte, of Pawtucket, and her daughter, Michele A. O'Haire, and her husband, Alan, of North Providence; granddaughters Jessica A. Fowler and her husband, Kristopher, of Webster, Mass., and Jennifer L. Cordoves and her husband, Joseph, of North Providence.
Calling Hours will be held from 10 to noon on Monday, Jan. 31., in J.H. Williams & Co. Funeral Home, 210 Taunton Ave., East Providence, R.I. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
