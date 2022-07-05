Dorothy Maroney, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in the Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
She was the wife of Robert E. Maroney Sr. They have been married for the past 64 years.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Burke) Hayden. She has resided in Cumberland for more than 55 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
She was employed as a Lab Technician for Sturdy Memorial Hospital for many years, previously working for RI Hospital and other area hospitals and labs. She also loved her many Jeep Wranglers over the years, often seen riding throughout the town with her little white dog Rocky.
Dot loved music, especially Big Band and Frank Sinatra. After her retirement, she joined a senior's dancing group and traveled to shows in Hershey, PA. She was an avid traveler, visiting places such as Ireland, Italy, England and many more.
Beside her husband, she is survived by her two sons; Robert E. Maroney Jr. of Charlestown, R.I., and Michael B. Maroney of Westerly, R.I.; her two daughters, Kathleen Favorite and her husband, Martin, of Cumberland, and Kristin Parmentier and her husband, Bryan, of Hudson, Fla.; her five grandchildren, Michael, Richard, Kayla, Jared, and Corey; three great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Shirley Secone and Robert Hayden.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dot's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Sunday, July 10, from 1 to 4 p.m., and continuing on Monday, July 11, at 9:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association of RI, 245 Waterman St. #306 Providence, RI 02906.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
