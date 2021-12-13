Dorothy W. (Kusnarowis) Tokarczyk, formerly of Natick, Mass., and Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2021, at Beaumont in Westborough, Mass., surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was a remarkable mother and grandmother and was happiest when her house was overflowing with activity, good food and lots of laughter. Incredibly creative, Dotty brought magic to many classrooms, family parties and every holiday but most of all to her children and grandchildren’s lives.
Dotty was a born storyteller and her stories not only entertained but inspired so many to believe in the incredible power of imagination. Over the years it was wonderful to hear family and friends speak of the stories they remembered of her and it was always accompanied by a smile.
Dotty will be most remembered for her human spirit and sparkle, her extreme warmth and tremendous love for her family and friends. She will be missed by many!
She was the beloved wife of the late Walter V. Tokarczyk. She was the devoted mother of Lynn Tokarczyk of Bellingham, Mass., Cheryl Lewandowski and her partner, Ellen Brakey, of Natick, Mass., Dori Tokarczyk of Grafton, Mass., Gretchen Keville and her husband, Tom, of Upton, Mass. She was the loving grandmother of her precious grandchildren Gregory Lewandowski, Vee Lewandowski and Ali Lewandowski, Thomas Keville, Julia Keville; and many nieces and nephews who she loved. She was the sister of the late Walter J. Kusnarowis and Connie (Kusnarowis) Scotto, and daughter of the late Walter and Wanda (Komorek) Kusnarowis. We must not forget the many children who called her “Grandma T” and loved her as their own.
Visiting Hours at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., Natick Common, will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, 43 East Central St. (Rt 135) Natick, Mass., on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Natick.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118, or use the following link, https://tinyurl.com/2p8656v8 .
For directions and guest book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com .
