Honoring the Life of Douglas Albert Soltys: It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Douglas Albert Soltys, 61, a beloved father, brother, and friend, who passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Born and raised in Cumberland, he was the son of the late Fred and Alice (Jackson) Soltys. Doug spent most of his life in Rhode Island, residing initially in Cumberland before raising his family in Foster. It was in Foster that he felt most “at home.”
Doug was a skilled operating engineer and proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers - Local 57, where he dedicated much of his working career. He learned his trade through his enlistment in the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees, which he felt honored to be a part of. His dedication and talent in his field was recognized by many. He offered his time, labor and heavy equipment to anyone in need, including his countless friends, neighbors and even acquaintances. However, his love of nature and his ability to visualize, design and create beautiful landscaping out of mountains of dirt is what he excelled at. His effort and dream of creating a breathtaking oasis in the woods of Foster, became a reality; not only for him but for his family. Outside of work, he was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, hiking and canoeing the Narrow River with his family and friends.
Doug was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He had a wry, infectious sense of humor which permeated most conversations. He found humor, even in the most challenging situations and he could always laugh at himself. Doug had many long-time, beloved friends who he enjoyed spending time with and reminiscing about the past. His positive, carefree personality carried him through life’s ups and downs and he handled every situation with an “It is what it is” attitude.
Above all, Doug cherished his family, including his two daughters, Madison Soltys of North Carolina and Brooke Soltys of Maryland. They were the light of his life. He will be deeply missed by his former wife, Patricia Soltys, as well as his brothers and sister, David Soltys and his wife, Ruth, of Smithfield, Daniel Soltys of Cumberland, and Deborah Tetrault and her husband, Jack, of Cumberland. He will be greatly missed by his four beautiful nieces and his nephew. In addition, Doug leaves behind many devoted friends, including John and Peg Bonner, who also mourn his passing and have been by his side throughout his life. Though Doug's life was far too brief, he lived each day to the fullest, embracing his passions and cherishing his loved ones. He will always be remembered for his humor, his love for his family, and his zest for life.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Doug's Life Celebration to be held on Friday, March 10, with visiting hours from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. Military Funeral Honors will be held the following day on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m., at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery administration office parking lot at 10:15 a.m.
