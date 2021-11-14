Douglas E. Santopietro, 57, of Lakeshore Drive, Polk City, Fla., passed away at home with his wife by his side on May 28, 2021.
He was the the husband of Maria G. (Teeman) Santopietro. They would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary this year.
Born in Landstuhl, Germany, son of the late Salvatore C. and Dorothy J. (Pelletier) Santopietro. He called Greenville, R.I., on Slacks Pond his hometown. He was a graduate of Davies Vocational in 1981.
Doug spent the past 17 years in Central Florida, the last seven of those at the “St. Pete Retreat,” his home in Polk City, Fla. Before landing in Florida, he traveled the country with his wife, Maria, and their dog, Rosie, with the road as his address.
A hard working man, Doug spent many years as a supervisor at GTECH and held several positions at Somerville Lumber. Traveling cross country he found himself wearing many different hats like work camping, RV host, resort maintenance and bartending. After settling down in Central Florida, Doug spent his time working at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Doug loved life and never met a child or animal that didn’t love him immediately. He loved “retiring” and boldly making the decision to travel the country by RV. He was a lover of music, especially the Grateful Dead and attending music shows with friends and “Phamily” were a favorite pastime. Doug found his greatest joy and happiness while making memories with his loving family and friends by his side. No matter what life threw his way he greeted it with courage and a smile.
Along with his wife Maria, who he affectionately referred to as Bella, he leaves his brothers, George Santopietro and his wife, Graciella, of Blacksburg, Va., Steven Santopietro of Providence, R.I., and his cherished sister, Angela Jalette, of Chepachet, R.I. Doug also leaves his nephews Justin Santopietro and Matthew Jalette, and nieces Sophia Santopietro and Rose Pouliot. He also leaves his two rescued kittens JJ and Jingles.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 21 in the Anderson Winfield Funeral Home, 2 Church Street/Greenville Common, Greenville, RI 02828, from 9 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105l.
Following the memorial service, please join us as we celebrate Doug’s beautiful life at the Santa Maria Di Prata Society, 29 Walnut Grove Ave., Cranston 02910, at noon. Wear something tie-dyed or hippie-inspired if you like or just come as you are to celebrate the man I was lucky enough to call my husband.
It will be groovy.
