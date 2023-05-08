Douglas W. Harrop, 80, of Glocester, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, with his wife by his side.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., he was the son of the late Alfred and Mary (Ross) Harrop. He was the beloved husband of 29 years to Carol (Tutalo) Harrop.
Doug served in the U.S. Army for six years during the Vietnam era. He was a draftsman and staff engineer by trade, working until his retirement for C.E. Maguire.
Doug was one of the most genuine and caring people that you could have ever had the privilege to meet. His love for all things mechanical often led him to working on friends’ cars, and even helping complete strangers. In his pastime, he could be found working on his beloved corvette, cutting down yet another tree in the yard, or simply working outdoors until the sun went down.
Besides his wife, he leaves his stepdaughter, Michelle Zira, who was more like a daughter, along with her son, BrettMichael Dionne. “Poppie Doug” held a special place in his heart for his grandson. He was the brother of Janice De-Maio and predeceased by two siblings, Dottie Harrop and Allen Harrop. Doug leaves behind his daughter, Jill Harrop, along with many treasured friends who were more like family.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at noon at St. Joseph’s Church, 144 Danielson Pike, Scituate. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
