WOONSOCKET – The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative announces the appointment of Paulette Hamilton as the new executive director of the organization, as well as the appointment of Adam Brunetti as chairperson, Margaux Morisseau as vice-chairperson, Garrett Mancieri as interim treasurer, and Geraldine Barclay-King as secretary.
Paulette Hamilton will engage a wide range of skills acquired as a corporate communications trainer, four-term elected town administrator in North Smithfield, policy advisor and deputy chief of staff to Lt. Gov. McKee, as well as municipal affairs director, constituent services director and special projects for Gov. Dan McKee. She will begin this role in March.
"I remember walking down Main Street, with my mom, every Saturday, to shop at Kornstein, Eleanor Winn, McCarthy's and other bustling stores,” Hamilton stated in a news release. “I am pleased to have been selected to give back to the city where I was born. I'll work with city government, state and federal partners, civic groups, small business owners and any individuals who have the passion for restoring the vibrancy to the Main Street area and overlay district. It won't get done in a day, but with the talent that exists, we have unlimited potential. With the foundation that has been established and the great stores that currently occupy Main Street, along with exciting new projects in the works, I'm certain that working together will create results."
“I am extremely grateful to the board for putting their faith in me,” Adam Brunetti stated. “I am proud to be an original member since we reformed this board in 2015, and I am so excited to continue the growth of our downtown area that we have seen since then. I want to thank Sen. Murray for her work as chair over the past year and Garrett Mancieri for all that he has done as executive director. While the pandemic stalled a lot of our plans over the past two years, I am confident that with this team, we are in for an amazing year of growth.” Brunetti also serves as the secretary of Autumnfest and is the production manager and an original producing partner for the Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series.
The Board of Directors is actively seeking new members. Any interested parties can reach out to Secretary Geraldine Barclay-King at sec@dwc02895.org, or by going to www.dwc02895.org/volunteer and filling out the form.
