Dr. Francis L. Scarpaci, 89, of Cumberland, died Thursday, March 23, 2023. at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of the late Audrey (Dugas) Scarpaci, and the beloved companion of the late Jean Frank.
Dr. Francis L. Scarpaci, 89, of Cumberland, died Thursday, March 23, 2023. at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of the late Audrey (Dugas) Scarpaci, and the beloved companion of the late Jean Frank.
Born in Boston, a son of the late Frank and Mary (McCarthy) Scarpaci, he had lived in Lincoln for 30 years, moving to Rio Verde, Ariz., after his retirement in 1993, returning to Cumberland five months ago.
Dr. Scarpaci was a general surgeon, serving as a surgical resident at Rhode Island Hospital from 1961-1966, as staff surgeon at Woonsocket Hospital from 1966-1989, and as chief of surgery at Woonsocket Hospital from 1989 until his retirement in 1993.
He was a graduate of Saint Raphael Academy, Pawtucket, a graduate of Boston College and the Georgetown University School of Medicine. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by three daughters, Joan Lada of Nokomis, Fla., Carol Howe of Lincoln, and Nancy Scarpaci of Cumberland; two sons, Michael F. Scarpaci of North Providence, and Peter A. Scarpaci of Portland, Maine; one sister, Ann Lourenco, of Cumberland; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Richard Scarpaci.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 27, at 10 a.m. in Saint Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to Andre House, PO Box 2014, Phoenix, AZ 85001-2014, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.