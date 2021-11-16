Dr. John Connaughton O'Donnell Jr., 1946-2021, of Vineland, New Jersey, formerly of Smithfield, passed away at Pennsylvania Presbyterian Hospital on Nov. 7, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Christine (Scerbak) O'Donnell, cherished father of John (Deanna) O'Donnell, James O'Donnell and Joseph O'Donnell and the proud grandfather of Peyton O'Donnell who brought seven years of added joy to his life. He was, also, the most dear brother of Joan O'Donnell (Arsen) Shamshoian and much admired uncle of John and Aaron Shamshoian. He was the son of the late John Connaughton O'Donnell Sr. and Barbara Spencer O'Donnell.
Originally from Rhode Island, "Jack" graduated with honors from LaSalle Academy ('64) and Providence College ('68). In 1967, he was inducted into AED in "recognition of superior scholastic achievement" in a pre-med program. He received his M.D. from The New Jersey College of Medicine ('72) and went on to specialize in surgery. He was a member of The American College of Surgeons and was in practice for 45 years.
Upon retirement Jack began new ventures. He "returned to Rhode Island" via his novel, "The Lace Dagger," which he set in Providence. His second novel, set in New Jersey, was never completed. During retirement he also thoroughly enjoyed working with his three sons in the local agricultural industry as their "not so silent partner."
With boundless energy, expertise and intelligence, Jack gave every patient, friend, stranger and venture his best effort. With that same energy he fought multiple illnesses in his last years. Although illness may have ravaged his body, his indomitable spirit, insightful wit and generous heart remained to the very end.
A memorial service will be held on Dec. 3, 2021, in Vineland, N.J. A celebration of his life will be held in Rhode Island at a later date. For the online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
