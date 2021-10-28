Dr. Joseph Eugene McCarthy died October 7, 2021 of complications from lymphoma.
He was born Sept. 14, 1950, in Bayshore, N.Y., to Eugene and Beverly (Free) McCarthy. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene McCarthy and two infant nephews. Survivors include his mother, Beverly McCarthy, and brother, Dennis, of East Islip, N.Y.; sister, Jeanne (John) Barnard; nephew, James (Sarah) Barnard, all of Malta, Mont.; niece, Leila (Dan) Seyfert, of Glasgow, Ky.; a great-niece, Cerenity Olsen, and great-nephews, Marcus Seyfert and Cody Barnard, numerous cousins and many great friends.
Joseph enjoyed the great outdoors, biking, hiking, downhill skiing, cross country skiing, and had a particular affinity for the water, where he enjoyed sailing his boat, windsurfing, fishing and clamming in the Great South Bay. He once sailed his boat with his brother, Dennis from Norfolk, Va., to East Islip, N.Y.
Joseph retired after many years of teaching Finance at Bryant University in Rhode Island. Upon retirement, he built his cabin in Woodstock, Conn., with help from his brother, Dennis, and good friend, Charlie Fink. He personally picked out the granite for his table, countertops and sink from a local quarry and hauled it home. Joe loved to cook and entertain guests at his huge granite table.
Joe was very conservative and lived in the financial world he taught. Even while on vacation, he could always be found watching the ticker tape at the bottom of the tv screen to see what the stock market was doing and reading the New York Times Finance section.
Joe was a huge fan of the state of Montana, where his sister lives. He would visit during the fall season and spent his time helping on their ranch North of Malta. One summer, the mosquitoes were especially thick while haying and he experimented with different brands of bug spray. He sprayed one arm with Off and the other with Cutter. He was instantly surrounded by honeybees and he shot the can.
He was always a planner. On the day of his death, he called his friend Charlie and asked him to build a coffin he would need later that day, and Charlie honored his wishes. Joe’s final request was to be buried on the Barnard Ranch.
Joe will be missed by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held at the Barnard Ranch, 12 miles north of Malta at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30. All are welcomed to celebrate Joseph. There will be a celebration lunch immediately following the service.
