Dr. Neculae Nistor, 95, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of the late Ecaterina (Raducanu) Nistor.
Born in Romania, Neculae was a physician in Romania for many years before retiring. He became an American citizen in 2015, and lived in his house in Cumberland taking care of his small garden and flowers. He is survived by his children, Dr. Marius Nistor and Dr. Mihaela Iovanel, and by his grandchildren, Gregory Iovanel a medical student, Sofia Nistor, and Alexandru Nistor, who are both in high school.
Neculae gave his children the education and knowledge to become accomplished and have good families on their own. He raised Gregory and helped raised Alexandru in their first year of life and was loved by many friends in the Romanian community.
The service was held at Saint John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church, 501 E. School Street, Woonsocket, Monday, March 14. Burial followed in Saint John Cemetery, Woonsocket. Visiting hours were on Sunday in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
