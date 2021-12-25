Earl A. DeCelles, 77, of North Smithfield, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence.
He was the husband of the late Maureen (Clifford) DeCelles. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Edouard and Gertrude (Roy) DeCelles.
Mr. DeCelles worked as a welder for over 30 years for Electric Boat, Quonset. Earl enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was a youth hockey coach for many years with the North Smithfield Youth Hockey Association and R.I. Kings.
He is survived by his two sons, Christopher DeCelles and his wife, Joan, and James DeCelles and his wife, Mia, both of North Smithfield; his brother, Edouard DeCelles Jr., of Pascoag; three sisters, Jacqueline Rondeau of Blackstone, Paulette Lavallee of Sebastian, Fla., and Louise Carney, of Troy, Va.; and two grandchildren, 1st Lt. Jacob DeCelles USMC of Lauderdale, Miss., and Hannah DeCelles of Holliston, Mass. He was predeceased by his sister, Claudette Mencarini.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, starting with a visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
