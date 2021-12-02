Edgar H. Collins, 95, a lifelong resident of Scituate, passed away Nov. 29, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of the late Blanche “Honey” (Hopkins) Collins. Born in Scituate, he was a son of the late Clarence and Alice (Cameron) Collins.
He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army serving in WWII. He was a long-time employee of the former Arrow Lake Dairy. Edgar worked for the O.E. Place Tool Company in Cranston and Barber Hardware. He served on the Scituate Zoning Board for about 25 years and had been a former secretary at the Chopmist Hill Fire Dept. and was a long-time member.
He leaves his sister, Elsie Grist, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Clarence Brown, Charles Collins, John Collins and Nina Devolve. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.