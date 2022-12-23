Edith L. “Edie” (Branch) Powell, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Alpine Nursing Home, Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late Austin W. Powell.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Samuel and Norma (Mason) Branch. She had lived in Jamestown for eight years previously living in Chepachet for over 50 years. She had spent her earlier years living in Clayville, Chepachet and Greenville.
As a young lady she had worked in the local textile mills making uniforms for the U.S. Armed Forces. She met the love of her life, Austin, and together they opened Austin’s Drive-In in 1960. They worked together and ran the drive-in until Austin passed away in 1987. Edith kept the drive-in running until she retired in 1992.
Edith loved her dogs, tending her flower gardens and yard, going to the beach, dining out, and meeting with family and friends. She loved to feed the many people who stopped by to visit. While some may describe Edith’s personality as prickly, she was direct and to the point. You know where you stood with Edith. She had no filter, she said what she was thinking but it was her personality that drew so many people to call her my friend.
She leaves her daughter, Charlene Hainsworth, and her husband, Jamie, of Jamestown. She was the caring sister to Robert C. Branch of Scituate, Melvin W. Branch of Greenville and Wendell B. Branch of Bristol. She was the sister of the late Samuel A. Branch Jr., Jesse R. Branch, Olive M. Messier, Dorothy B. Stone, and Evelyn L. Cicerone. She also leaves her extended Alpine Nursing Home family of Coventry.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Greenville Baptist Church, 582 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial will be private.
