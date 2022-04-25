Edmond "Eddie" Proulx, 86, of Cumberland, R.I., and Edinburg, Texas, passed away on April 22, 2022.
Eddie was much loved by his very large family and is survived by Sandra his wife of 27 years; sister, Claire (Taylor); brother, Robert; three daughters (from his first marriage to Pearl Ferland) Debra (FitzGerald), Cindi (Yates) and Michelle (DeMaio) and their husbands; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his former wife, Mary (Fahey). Eddie’s large extended family also includes 11 stepchildren and their families.
Eddie honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1953) and was a proud member of Disabled American Veterans. Following his service, Eddie took pride in his long career with Otis Elevator and was also an early adopter of today's gig economy - fixing up and selling used cars was always his beloved side business. While he had a home in Cumberland, R.I., all his life, Eddie also never stopped moving, traveling, and living every moment of his life to the absolute fullest.
Over his lifetime, Eddie’s passions included antiquing, spending long annual vacations on St. Martin with Sandra, hunting in Maine with his Rhode Island buddies, golfing with his Texas friends, watching John Wayne westerns on repeat, playing high-stakes nickel slots, and most recently raising cattle. Ed could frequently be heard from the back porch of his Texas home emulating Hank Williams with his country-and-western crooning and guitar picking.
Although some of his dearest loved ones have passed before him, Eddie will be greatly missed by very many family members and friends. A memorial service will be held in Rhode Island at a day/time/location to be announced.
