Edna M. (Hanson) Hammond, 92, a longtime resident of Bellingham passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Advinia Care Center in Northbridge, Mass. She was the loving wife of the late William M. Hammond.
Born in Malden, Mass., she was daughter of the late Herbert and Ellen (Anderson) Hanson. She graduated from Malden High School, class of 1947. Edna and Bill were high school sweethearts and shared over 55 years together until his passing in 2006. They also lived in Everett, Mass., for several years.
Edna and Bill settled in Bellingham, Mass., in the 1960s to raise their growing family. She enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, card games and bowling with the senior league. A talented crafter, Edna crocheted beautiful afghans, knit exquisite cable sweaters and dozens of mittens for both family and those in need.
Edna loved celebrating her Swedish heritage at extended family picnics and St. Lucia celebrations where her Spritz cookies were legendary. Influential in her grandchildren’s lives, ‘Nan’ was the go-to babysitter. She knew many of their friends, encouraged their interests and celebrated their accomplishments.
Edna is survived by her children Debra Millette and her husband, Gerry, of Manville, R.I., William Hammond II and his wife, Carol, of Medway, Mass. and Scott Hammond and his wife, Christine, of Pascoag, R.I. She was the cherished Nana to grandchildren Kelly Turcotte Johnson, Andrew Turcotte, Matthew, Joshua, Audrey and Nicholas Hammond as well as great-grandchildren Carson Turcotte, Samantha Maurice, Molly and Madison Paskanik. Predeceased by sisters Helen Henry and Doris Weber and her dearly loved mother-in-law Olive Hammond Hanson. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.
Edna’s funeral service will be Friday Feb. 11, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, R.I. Visiting hours are from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service. A private burial at Scott Cemetery in Bellingham will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edna’s name to the Alzheimer's Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 309 Waverly Oak Road, Waltham, MA. 02452 or www.alz.org.
