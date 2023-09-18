Edouard N. DeCelles Jr., 82, of Pascoag, died Sept. 17, 2023, in Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Providence.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Edouard Sr. and Gertrude (Roy) DeCelles Sr.
Ed retired as a Master Sergeant for the U.S. Air Force, after 20 years, and he last served as on the 89th Division Presidential Air Force One. He was the co-owner of North Central Flight Center, as he was an accomplished pilot and certified in seaplanes and instrument ratings. He also owned Town and Country Laundromat and Appliance Center, Pascoag. He was a motorcycle and car enthusiast, especially El Camino's and Cadillac's. Ed loved to go boating, jumping out of airplanes, waterskiing and was an accomplished bare footer.
He is survived by his three daughters, Diane Godinez, and her husband, Daril, of Mooresville, N.C., Denise Maynard, and her husband, James, of King George, Va., and Rochelle LeClair, and her husband, Rock, of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; his three sisters, Jacqueline Rondeau, of Blackstone, Mass., Paulette Lavallee, of Sebastian, Fla., Louise Carney, of Troy, Va.; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Sean, Dylan, Chase, Danielle, Daril Jr., Aaron and Nicolas; five great-grandchildren; and his companion, Linda Beale, of R.I. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Gabrielle LeClair, his great-grandson, Samuel LeClair and his siblings, Claudette Mencarini and Earl DeCelles.
A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, starting at 4 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth, Attn: Philanthropy, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
