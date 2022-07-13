Edward A. "Ned" Kelleher, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. He was the husband of the late Laurinda P. "Laura" Kelleher.
Born in Cumberland, he was the son of the late William E. and Ada (Crompton) Kelleher. Ned was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
He was the U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War.
He was a member of the former St. Patrick Church, Cumberland, for many years. A member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas Council, Cumberland.
Ned was also an avid golfer and fisherman.
He was the owner of the former Kelleher Real Estate & Insurance Co., Cumberland for more than 35 years, prior to that he was employed by the former E. Anthony Appraisal Co. of Cumberland.
He is survived by his two loving daughters Kathleen A. Kelleher of Cumberland and Mary A. Kelleher of Danvers, Mass.; and his five grandchildren: August E. Bigos, Esq., Bethany A. Bigos, Esq., Abigail N. Rocklein, Hannah F. Rocklein and Noah J. Rocklein, along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late; Herbert, William, Joseph, and John Kelleher and also the late Ethel Richard, Bernice King, Isabel Fontaine, and Alberta Emilianowicz.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ned's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Prayer Service will be held at noon. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St., Pawtucket, RI 02860.
