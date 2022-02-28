Edward A. Sullivan Jr., 86, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, surrounded by his family in the Mt. St. Rita Health Center, Cumberland. He was the husband of the late Rose L. (Saia) Sullivan.
Born in Arlington, Mass., he was the son of the late Edward A. Sullivan and Helen Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan resided in Cumberland for more than 50 years.
The joys of family were central in Ed’s life. Above all for him though was the special joy he felt for the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren. Ed worked hard to ensure that his children had every opportunity to attain their dreams. His love for Rose lasted through his last moments and was a reflection for what he wished for his children and grandchildren. He cherished every moment spent with family and extended family around the country. Ed had a wonderful way of seeing the amazing in shared moments and those around him benefited from this.
Professionally, he was an associate professor of education at Providence College for more than 35 years until his retirement in 2008. The educators he taught and mentored have gone on to teach throughout the region and have no doubt changed the worlds of students that they have taught. In this way, Ed lives on well into the future through the many teachers that were taught by him at Providence College.
He leaves four sons, Edward Sullivan and his wife, Sue, of Placentia, Calif., Paul Sullivan and his wife, Susan, of Mansfield, Mass., Joseph Sullivan and his wife Erika of Ocean Springs, MS and John Sullivan and his wife Sharon of Salisbury, NC; one daughter Mary Juntunen and her husband Risto of Cumberland. Seven grandchildren, Katriina, Helena, Samuel, Jessica, Kevin, Anne and Caroline. His two brothers, William Sullivan of Rochester, N.Y., and Thomas Sullivan of Boonsboro, Md., as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mary Hartigan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Edward's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Friday, March 4, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
For the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
