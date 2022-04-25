Edward B. Dyer, 85, of Cumberland, passed away April 21, 2022.
He was the husband of the late Irene Georgette (Grise) Dyer. Born in Cumberland and raised in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Bernard and Antoinette (Namaka) Dyer.
Ed was a “soda jerk” at the former Bernier’s Pharmacy. He settled on a career path in pharmacy and attended an additional year of high school in order to fulfill the requirements to attend U.R.I. College of Pharmacy. He graduated in 1959. Ed spent the majority of his career at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for 32 years, 16 of them as Director of Pharmacy. Ed discovered a passion for running at the age of 39. He competed in countless road races including Mt. Washington, several Newport Marathons and seven Boston Marathons over his 16-year running career. He and his pharmacy colleagues, Charlie Roditakis, Peter Swenton, and Walter Krochmal would occasionally gather for breakfast and fondly referred to themselves as “The ROMEOS” (really old men eating out).
He is survived by his children, Kristen Calenda and her husband, Anthony, Stacey Richard and her late husband, Kenneth, and Jessica Pettengill and her husband, Mark. He also leaves his grandchildren, Lindsay Richard, Jay Pettengill, Thomas Pettengill, and Olivia Pettengill, and his sister, Nancy Shackett of Seekonk. He was the brother of the late Richard Dyer and the late Dennis Dyer.
A private Committal Service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Road, Cumberland.
Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
