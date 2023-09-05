It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Edward E. Angell Jr., 55, of Blackstone, who passed from this world on Sept. 1, 2023, after a long illness.
He was surrounded by his family and siblings, including his spouse and long-time best friend, Jody. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Edward Sr. and Barbara (Crosby) Angell.
Edward’s work history includes Polaris Inc as a senior customer service representative, CVS Specialty Pharmacy representative, as a customer service representative, The Concord Group as an IT manager and his most recent employment for Stop & Shop for over 15 years. He worked as an engagement counselor for NOWA Recovery Center, where he offered support, shared wisdom, and was a role model for others in recovery. In this work, Eddie was known for his patience, kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand or a listening ear to anyone who needed it.
He was an avid reader, as well as a friend for 10 years of Bill W. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Besides his spouse, Jody, he is survived by his siblings, Lawrence and Denise Angell, Elizabeth and the late Robert Beausoleil, Brian and Carol Angell, and Tenley Bourget, all of Blackstone, and Linda and Robert Gelinas of Bolivia, N.C.; many nieces, nephews, and extended family, including Jeannette Desroisiers. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Blackwood, and stepfather, Charles Blackwood.
His funeral will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Blackstone Cemetery, Mendon Street, Blackstone. Calling hours are Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NOWA, 9 Spring St., Whitinsville, MA 01588.
