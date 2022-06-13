Edward “Ed” J. Gutierres, 74, of Cumberland, passed away surrounded by his loving family on June 7, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Karen (Iarocci) Gutierres. They shared 48 years of marriage together.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alfred and Mary (Lopes) Gutierres. He was predeceased by his brother Alfred (Archie) Gutierres Jr. and sister Carolyn Suzedelis.
After graduating from Hope High School, Ed served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He went on to study business at C.C.R.I. and Johnson and Wales University. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for almost 35 years until his retirement in 2006. In his spare time, you could find Ed playing golf at a local course or fishing.
Edward always said that his family was what brought him the most joy in life. Besides his wife, Karen, he is survived by his three children: Jason Gutierres of Truth or Consequences, N.M., Jered Gutierres and his partner, Erin Freeman, of Bellingham, Mass., and Julie (Gutierres) Desaulniers and her husband, Matthew Desaulniers, of Burrillville, R.I.;and two grandchildren, Madyson Gutierres and Lucas Desaulniers. He also leaves behind his sister, Debra (Gutierres) Marks, and her husband, Frank Marks, of Chepachet, R.I., and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be in Ed’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society online at https://givenow.lls.org or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
Visit www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
