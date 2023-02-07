Edward F. “Eddie” Pike Sr., 79, of Garrison Avenue, York, Maine, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28 at his home.
Born in Providence, R.I., a son of the late Edward and Gladys (Gibbons) Pike. He had lived in Rhode Island before retiring to York, Maine.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 4:37 pm
He had served with the United States Army Reserves. Eddie was a police officer with the city of Providence for 34 years before retiring as a detective sergeant in April 1999. After retiring from the Providence Police Department, he served as director of security at the Rhode Island Lottery and later as the deputy director of the Rhode Island State Police Fugitive Task Force.
Eddie was an avid hockey player. He attended and played hockey at LaSalle Academy, where he established lifelong friendships. Eddie continued to play on teams with the Providence Police Department and was an original member of the Men’s Sunday Night Hockey League in Smithfield. He played well into his 60s. He also coached his children throughout their youth hockey careers with the Smithfield/North Providence, Northern Rhode Island Vikings and Smithfield High School hockey programs.
In retirement, he accomplished his dream of retiring to the beautiful seaside community of York, Maine, with his companion, Sheryn, as his parents did before him. Eddie was always welcoming of friends and family for visits. During this time, he continued his role as coach to his seven grandchildren, always offering solicited AND unsolicited advice. He was and always will be their biggest fan in every aspect of their lives.
He leaves his children, Kenneth E. Pike and his wife, Nicolé, of Smithfield, R.I., Edward F. Pike Jr and his wife, Shana, of Kennebunk, Maine, and Kimberly A. Quintero and her husband, Joe, of Hoboken, N.J. He was the grandfather of Alexis Beck and her husband, Mitchell, Jenna Pietro and her husband, John, of Sutton, Mass., Cullen and Nicholas Pike of Smithfield, R.I., Maddison and Juliann Pike of Kennebunk, Maine, and Kara Quintero of Hoboken, N.J. He leaves his sister, Gladys Cannon, and her husband, Joseph Cannon, of Jamestown, R.I., and his ex-wife, Regina Pike, of Smithfield, R.I. Eddie will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Eddie leaves his loving companion, Sheryn Seale, of York, Maine. Eddie and Sheryn were Poppy and Mimi to all of his grandchildren and Sheryn’s grandson, Mason.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield, R.I. Burial was held in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation was held Friday, Feb. 3, in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville., R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 3801, www.stjude.org or Operation Stand Down RI, 1010 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI 02919, www.osdri.org.
