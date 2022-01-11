Edward F. Merrill (Eddie) passed away into God’s graces on Dec. 29, 2021, at the age of 83 after having battled ill health for many years.
Eddie was born on Oct. 1, 1938 in Framingham, Mass. He graduated from Framingham High in 1957. He was a long-time employee of Medfield State Hospital where he retired but continued working past retirement at Evergreen Assisted Living in Woonsocket. He resided at St. Germain Assisted Living where he will be missed by many friends. Eddie enjoyed word games, playing cards with friends, and testing his luck at the casino.
Eddie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth (Mello) Merrill, father, Curtis Merrill, mother, Edith (Hinds) Merrill, brother Curtis Merrill Jr., brother William Merrill and his beloved dog, China. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Merrill) Woods, brother Richard Merrill, son, Scott Merrill and his wife, Cassandra (Ledger) Merrill, daughter, Lisa (Merrill) Poisson, seven grandchildren: David Poisson Jr., Alexis Merrill, Jasiah Merrill, Devin Merrill, Lucas Merrill, Anthony Ledger and Isabella Ledger, many nieces and nephews, and a family of close, loving friends Carol, Donna & Scott Heard and Earl Murray.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.