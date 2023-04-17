Edward Francis Charland, 76, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Ed was born and raised in Pawtucket, R.I., the son of the late J. Edward and Dorothy (Francis) Charland. Ed is survived by his daughter Melissa “Missy” Dubois Charland of Lincoln, R.I., and his son Keith Charland of Venice Beach, Calif. His beloved grandchildren are grandson, Jeromie Papa, and his wife, Mary Beth, along with great-grandson, Oliver Papa, and granddaughter, Meagan Dubois.
He is also survived by siblings Joseph Charland, Jean Litton and her husband Daniel, Robin Andrade, Diane Lanoie and her husband, Laurence, and Dorothy McNamara and her husband, Michael. Ed was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Charland. He had 10 nieces and nephews who adored “Uncle Beep Beep.”
He graduated in 1965 from Tolman High School and attended Northern Michigan University. He returned to Rhode Island and taught physical education in the Pawtucket school system for more than 30 years. He also coached both the Tolman High School varsity football and golf teams, winning several championships. Ed served as an R.I. driver’s education instructor for many decades, training over 4,000 students.
Ed was an avid golfer. He started as a caddy at the Pawtucket Country Club and was the longest senior member of the Lincoln Country Club, where he loved to play golf with his lifelong friends, especially Frank Donahue. His love of teaching carried over to golf. He taught thousands the game, including R.I. Special Olympics athletes.
When not on the golf course, Ed could be found fishing and clamming Rhode Island’s coastline or scuba diving for lobsters in Narragansett Bay. In retirement, he wintered in Bradenton, Fla., enabling him to fish, scuba dive, and golf all year long.
Ed's Life Celebration will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wampanoag Warriors, RI Special Olympics, C/O Robin DeRobbio, 370 George Washington Hwy., Smithfield, RI 02917.
