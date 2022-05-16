Edward J. Cote, 83, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at Genesis Milford Center.
He is the beloved husband of the late Irene C. (Sheehan) Cote. He is the loving father of Michael Cote and his partner, Pamela Ambrosini, of Bellingham, Mass., Donna Cote of Woonsocket, R.I., and the late Kimberly Ethier. He leaves his granddaughter, Alicia Ethier, of Newport, Vt., and his late granddaughter, Amanda Ethier.
Born in Bellingham, on Dec. 17, 1938, he is the son of the late Alfred and Lianne (Racine) Cote. He is the brother of Alfred Cote and his wife, Edna, of Wareham, Mass., and the late Diane Martin. He also leaves his nieces and nephews.
Ed was a lifelong resident of Bellingham and he attended Bellingham Schools. He worked in construction and for many years with his son Mike’s business Cote Remodeling Inc. in Bellingham until retiring.
He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served on the USS Cambria and also serving in the Navy Reserve. Ed was a member of the VFW Post 7272 in Bellingham.
Ed loved hunting in Maine with the boys from Bellingham and fishing and camping in Jamestown, R.I. He also enjoyed playing cribbage with is friend Bob. Ed will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 21, at 11:30 a.m., at Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham, Mass. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass. Visiting time wil be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., prior to service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.